Ice jam on Ausable River raises concerns in Northern NY

Ice jams are in our region-- officials have been watching them all week long with this warm weather. There is a large jam on the Ausable River and one town supervisor told our Kelly O'Brien Tuesday that people living on the river should have their bags ready to go.

"That's one of our worst spots," Jay Town Supervisor Archie Depo said.

The sun is out, the temperatures rising and ice jams are forming. One jam along Route 9 in Upper Jay has local officials thinking about evacuations.

"Worst-case scenario," Depo said.

State and county officials spent the last few days monitoring the jam. They say it spans from Upper Jay down the Ausable River all the way to Clintonville.

Tuesday morning, county, town and state officials held a meeting with the Department of Environmental Conservation and the governor's office to make plans in case it breaks.

"We're talking about bringing along a long arm excavator to break a channel down through the river to release and allow water to flow," Depo said.

But using that excavator-- or any machines in the river-- calls for the declaration of a state of emergency and needs the backing of the DEC.

Folks gathered along the road to check out the jam for themselves and snap photos of the picturesque view of Jay Mountain, the ice jam and a rainbow. Others pulling to the side to avoid the water already flowing in the road.

"We go through this just about yearly," Depo said. "It's a big issue for the East Branch of the Ausable River."

While ice jams and flooding are common in the region, officials still warn people to be ready.

"When it's jammed up as bad as it is in Upper Jay right now, yes, people should be nervous," Depo said.

If there are evacuations, shelters will be set up at the Upper Jay Fire Department and the Jay town offices.