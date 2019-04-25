Ice out at Joe's Pond

It's a sure sign of spring in Vermont: The ice is out on Joe's Pond in Cabot!

The winning time was 6:01 a.m.

There was only one winner this year. The Ice Out Committee is still trying to reach that person before they announce their name.

Organizers say the ice went out faster than expected because of the warm weather we've had recently.

A little more than 13,000 tickets were purchased.

The winner will take home more than $5,000. The rest of the money raised goes to the Joe's Pond Association for various projects.