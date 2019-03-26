Ice shanties must be removed by the end of the month

Ice fishers in Vermont and New Hampshire have less than a week to keep their ice shanties out on frozen water.

It's a rule that not only looks to keep you safe, but future people out on the water and water itself.

Spring is in the air and seasoned angler Bobby Brooks knows the ice fishing season is on a short line, so he's going to enjoy what he can of what's left.

"I love it whether it bites or not. It's better than sitting on the couch, can't do nothing sitting on the couch watching TV," said Brooks.

Brooks doesn't use a shanty, so he tries to come out on days when the weather is manageable. Others like an extra layer from the elements, but that extra protection needs to come down soon.

"The shanty should be removed when the ice loses its ability to hold the shanty up," said Vermont Fish & Wildlife Game Warden Dustin Snyder.

Snyder says not removing your ice shanty could put you on the hook for a fine of $300 to $1,000.

This rule is in place to protect the lake from hazardous material and boaters from objects that don't belong in water.

This doesn't mean you can't fish though. Snyder says there is still plenty of ice on the smaller lakes and ponds in the northeast that you can use without a shanty.

Which is good news for Brooks who shares advice on catching fish.

"You gotta jig, jig, you gotta wiggle that worm," said Brooks.

For tips on ice safety, click here.