Ice takes center stage at Burlington hot spot

The cold weather may be unbearable for most but there are some perks. Our Taylor Young checked out the seventh annual Ice Bar at the Hotel Vermont in Burlington.

Hotel Vermont is taking full advantage of the freezing cold temperatures. And the ice sculptures aren't just for looks, people will be drinking beer, cocktails and cider from them.

You do need tickets to attend.

Don't forget to bring your coats, hats and gloves because the event is outside.

Luckily for those who are coming out, temperatures are expected to rise about 20-30 degrees over the next two days.