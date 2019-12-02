Icy driveway stops firefighters from saving home

Firefighters say an icy, steep driveway stopped them from saving a home on St. Albans Hill.

The homeowner first spotted smoke coming out of the garage Monday morning at the home on Bellevue Carriage Road in St. Albans Town.

Everyone got out safely.

But firefighters couldn't get up the long, steep and curvy driveway because it was too icy.

"Even the chains on glare ice are not gonna work, so the town of St. Albans, the town highway trucks came up here. They laid sand down for us, able to get Fairfield four-wheeler pumper up here, but by then it was too late," St. Albans Town Fire Chief Harold Cross said.

Cross tells us that fire does not appear to be suspicious.