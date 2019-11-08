Icy roads cause roll-over crash on I-89 in Enfield, NH

Roads are slippery Friday morning. We know of one major crash in Enfield, New Hampshire, that injured the driver.

Police say it happened on I-89 early Friday morning just before 1 a.m. We're told the weather was a mix of rain and sleet.

They say a box truck drove off the road and overturned in the median.

The driver, Roy El Chidiac, was trapped under the drivers seat but was able to be removed from the truck and we're told he only suffered minor injuries.

Police say several pallets of bread spilled into the road and caused the left lane of 89 to be closed for hours.

