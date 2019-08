The Champlain Valley Fair is all about fun and us getting to know you better!

Our Galen Ettlin spent the day at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction breaking the ice. He made it his mission to get people's life stories.

He asked dozens of people, "If there was one thing you could change in your life, big or small, what would it be?" Now, he's sharing what you told him about the most special and most difficult moments in your life. Watch the video to see.