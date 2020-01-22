Iguanas tumble from the trees as South Florida gets hit with cold snap

The National Weather Service in Miami nailed it.

As the temperatures fell into the 30s and 40s, the green critters began tumbling from South Florida trees. (Source: WPEC, HLN, CNN)

With cold weather expected Wednesday morning, it forecast “falling iguanas possible.”

As the temperatures fell into the 30s and 40s, the green critters began tumbling from South Florida trees.

“It’s the #iguanapocalypse in South Florida this morning!" tweeted Eric Kay.

WPLG meteorology Brandon Orr found plenty of “cold stunned” iguanas across Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Alfred Spellman simply tweeted, “Man down!” after finding a big green lizard sprawled out on the ground.

South Florida has some experience with iguanas falling from trees.

It happened two years ago on a similarly “frigid” morning when the cold-blooded reptiles got caught in the cold.

Usually, as the sun comes out, the iguanas warm up and spring back to life.

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They were first reported in the state in the 1960s and are often considered a nuisance by property owners.

Iguanas are native to Central America, tropical parts of South America and some eastern Caribbean islands.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.