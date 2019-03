An illegal man faces child porn charge, and now immigration services are involved.

Twenty-five-year-old Anildar Roblero-Gomez lives in upstate Ellisburg, New York but he is a citizen of Mexico.

He's accused of uploading videos and pictures of children in sexual acts to Facebook.

State Police say when he was arrested, he also had similar images on two cell phones.

If found guilty, he could face five to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.