People living in New York illegally will be able to apply for a learner's permit starting Monday, it's part of a new law called the Green Light Law.

To get one, people must fill out an application and give it to a county DMV.

Then pass a written exam, which is available in several different languages. Then take a pre-licensing course and pass a road test.

A licensed driver over the age of 21 must be in the passenger seat while driving with a permit.