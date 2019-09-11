Illinois teen’s memory resets every two hours, doctors say it’s a medical mystery

Months after she was kicked in the head, an Illinois teen wakes up every morning thinking it’s June 11th.

Riley Horner's memory loss is a medical mystery. It resets every two hours.(Source: WQAD via CNN)

“I have a calendar on my door and I look and it’s September and I’m like, ‘Woah,’” Riley Horner said.

It was on that date she was accidentally kicked in the head.

Since then, she’s experienced dozens of seizures, countless hospital visits and memory that resets every two hours.

“I`m very confused and I try to think back and I can`t," Riley said.

Doctors say it’s a medical mystery and they can’t find anything physically wrong with Riley.

“They can’t see anything medically. You can’t see a concussion on an MRI or CT Scan," said Sarah Horner, Riley Horner’s mother.

Everything since June 11th is wiped from her memory, both big and small events.

“My brother passed away last week and she probably has no idea. And we tell her every day but she has no idea about it,” said Sarah Horner.

It causes extra stress at school when Riley Horner can’t even remember things like where her locker is.

“I know it’s hard for them as much as its hard for me. And people just don’t understand. It’s like a movie," Riley Horner said. "Like I will have no recollection of this come supper time. My mom will say, ‘Oh you were on the news’ -- ‘What?’”

Doctors told the Horners it’s a reality they may have to accept for life.

“And they told us that she might just be like this forever and I am not okay with that," Sarah Horner said.

It changed everything for this former athlete and scholar. Everything is more complicated when Riley Horner just can’t remember.

It’s a time that should be the most memorable of her life.

“I’m not making memories and I’m just like really scared," Riley Horner said.

Copyright 2019 WQAD, Tribune via CNN. All rights reserved.