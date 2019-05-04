Immigration status checks in South Hero

The U.S. Border Patrol set up a checkpoint stopping vehicles in South Hero Saturday morning.

Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents conducted an Immigration Checkpoint on the Sandbar Causeway which connects South Hero to Milton.

Officials say there were no arrests or seizures.

In a statement, the CBP says, "Throughout the nation, U.S. Border Patrol agents routinely engage in enforcement operations, including immigration checkpoints. Enforcement actions away from the border are within the jurisdiction of U.S. Border Patrol and performed as a means of preventing smuggling organizations from exploiting unmonitored roads and highways to travel to the interior of the United States. These operations are a vital tool for the U.S. Border Patrol’s national security efforts."

The United States Border Patrol says they carefully select checkpoint locations along routes of egress from the immediate border area to maximize border enforcement while minimizing effects on the travelling public.

At the checkpoint, Border Patrol agents ask questions and use their training and experience to quickly determine a driver's citizenship or immigration status.