Imprisoned New Hampshire tax evader ashamed, wants divorce

A lawyer for a woman awaiting resentencing with her husband for holding U.S. marshals at bay from their fortress-like home in 2007 says she is ashamed of her actions and is seeking a divorce.

Elaine Brown, now 78, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after the standoff at the couple's 100-acre property in Plainfield, New Hampshire.

Her husband, Edward Brown, received a 37-year sentence.

The couple were holed up for nine months after they stopped showing up in court in the middle of their trial on tax evasion charges.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling led to their scheduled Jan. 31 resentencing.

