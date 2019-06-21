Lawsuit alleging improper traffic search by VSP Trooper settled

A lawsuit, five years in the making, is now settled.

Both the Vermont Attorney General's Office and the Department of Public Safety have agreed to settle on a lawsuit involving a now, former Vermont State Trooper and a man who says was improperly stopped.

The lawsuit was filled back in September 2014, stemming from an incident in March of that same year.

During a traffic stop in Wallingford, then-trooper Lewis Hatch ordered, an African-American man named Gregory Zullo out of his car and ultimately seized it while applying for a search warrant.

Zullo's lawsuit alleged the trooper's actions violated his rights under Article 11 of the Vermont Constitution, which prohibits warrant-less searches and seizures.

Hatch's employment as a state trooper was terminated in January 2016.

Wednesday, after a lengthy mediation session, we're told that under terms of the agreement, Zullo will get $50,000 plus mediation costs, while acknowledging VSP's longstanding commitment to fair and impartial policing.