Improving workplace protections for LGBTQ people

Vermont's congressional delegation is working with LGBTQ advocates to improve health care and equality.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch spoke with leaders Friday afternoon at the Pride Center in Burlington.

Earlier this year, the U.S. House passed the "Equality Act" which provides protections for LBGTQ people in the workplace.

Lawmakers say it's a step in the right direction but it needs full support from the U.S. Senate, too.

The Pride Center says collecting the right data during the upcoming census will help in that effort.

Welch says it could be tricky.

"It's tough in the Trump administration because they're kind of in a lockdown mode about getting data that, in effect, allows health specialists and scientists to know what this situation is. We'll be advocating on that but we are against a lot of obstacles when it comes to the policies of the president," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Advocates in Vermont also want to address housing and homelessness issues among LGBTQ teens.

The Pride Center says, on average, 40 percent of homeless and runaway teens identify as LGBTQ.