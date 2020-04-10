In 1st remote votes, Vt. senators approve coronavirus-related bills

The Vermont Senate has approved several COVID-19-related bills to help Vermonters through the pandemic.

This is the first time the Legislature voted remotely since lawmakers left the Statehouse last month.

Senators cast their votes from the comfort of their homes on four bills.

The legislation places a moratorium on evictions during the duration of the state of emergency and gives emergency medical services more flexibility.

The bills also extend the renewal date for professional licenses so nurses, plumbers and electricians can work through the pandemic.

Another bill allows for the remote transfer of property deeds and extends the statute of limitations for civil court cases.

The bills still need to pass through the House. It's unclear when the 150-member body will be able to gather and vote remotely.