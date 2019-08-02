In The Garden: UVM Hort Farm Open House preview

There is a lot going on at the UVM Horticultural Farm in the middle of summer, and Charlie Nardozzi is going to show us a preview of what you can expect to see at their upcoming open house.

Sharon Meyer: Charlie, I should have brought my notebook. We're at an educational center.

Charlie Nardozzi: That's right. We're at the UVM Horticultural Research Farm in South Burlington and they are open Monday through Friday 8 to 4 for anyone to come in and take a look around.

Sharon Meyer: Nice. There's a lot here too.

Charlie Nardozzi: There's a lot here, and there's an educational component to it, where they have a farmer training program if you want to learn how to grow vegetables and sell them to the market, you could do that. They have a CSA here, but they also have research plots with different fascinating things going on.

Sharon Meyer: What's going on this year?

Charlie Nardozzi: So they're researching some apple cider varieties which is like the latest thing in apples. A lot of orchardists want to grow cider apples.

Sharon Meyer: For the hard cider or the regular?

Charlie Nardozzi: Well a little bit of everything, right. So, they've got varieties for that. They've got dwarf varieties that they are trialing here. They have wine varieties of grapes that they are trialing -- they've been doing that for 12 years. You know, there are a lot of hardy varieties around here and they're trying to find the best ones for Vermont. Of course they do a lot of different things with insect management on corn and onions and broccoli for a number of different pests that are out there. They have irrigation experiments for tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, finding out the best equipment to use and the best amount of water to produce the best. And one of my favorites is the cooperative partnerships with other organizations like the Branch Out Burlington Farm, and the American Chestnut Foundation.

Sharon Meyer: Chestnuts. Yes!

Charlie Nardozzi: They have a grove of chestnut trees -- you never would have known. And they actually have chestnuts on them, and they are of course trying to find the blight resistant varieties. So all of this research is being highlighted on August 6th, where they are going to have an open house where you can come in and find out what they are doing.