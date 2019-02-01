In frigid conditions, homeless find refuge at Upper Valley Haven

It's cold and many Vermonters have no place to call home.

Each year, groups that work with the homeless do a one night count of the population. They found there are nearly 1,300 homeless Vermonters and nearly 300 of them are children.

Chittenden County has the highest number of homeless people, with nearly 360. The count found more than 80 people have no shelter at all.

These numbers do not count the number of homeless people who are couch surfing, but they do include people staying in shelters, transitional housing or using emergency motel vouchers on the night of the count.

And for those people on the streets, Friday's frigid temperatures could be dangerous or even deadly.

The winter shelter at the Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction has been at capacity for the last couple of days and is a welcome place for those who know all too well what it's like to be out in the cold.

"Having to be outside all day is not very fun," said Beth Angel, who has been homeless for the last several years.

She's been in and out of shelters and is on a wait list for more permanent housing. During cold days, she'll often seek relief inside stores or restaurants. But, she's not always welcome. "Even just to stay warm, they tell you if you don't order anything, you have to leave," Angel said.

For the last two weeks, Angel has been staying at the Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction. During the evening hours, cots are pulled out in the community room. About 15 people can sleep in the winter shelter. Upstairs there are eight rooms for families. Next door, rooms for 21 single adults. All the beds are full.

"To have a hot meal, to take a hot shower and know that there is companionship and someone that cares about them," said the shelter's Michael Redmond.

Officials at the Haven say the need for emergency housing nearly doubled during the recent cold snap. There are 13 emergency shelters across Vermont and 12 seasonal shelters. During adverse weather conditions, the state of Vermont also offers motel vouchers for the homeless.

"If for some reason, that doesn't work, we will provide a voucher for them too. It is a last resort, but we are not going to let anybody go out into the cold," Redmond said.

People like Angel, who grew up in Londonderry. "Difficult to have to ask for help when you are so used to being on your own and in your own place," she said. But, she says she is thankful the help is available. "I would rather be here and be warm and be safe."

The shelter operates on a first-come, first-served basis. There is also a daily food shelf here for those in need. More than 90 percent of the funding to make it all possible comes from community donations.