In the Garden

You don't need a big space to grow your greens.

Sharon and Charlie show us how.

Sharon: Charlie a lot of people are gardening this summer that maybe even didn’t garden before and don’t have a whole lot of space. Can you grow any vegetables in pots?

Charlie: Ah, you can grow almost all the vegetables in pots! Depending on the size of your pot, and what vegetable you’re growing of course.

Sharon: You could get a big tub.

Charlie: If you get a big tub, a little half whiskey barrel yeah you can even throw squash in there. But most people get pots kind of like this size. You know it’s about 12 to 16 inches in diameter and you can grow a lot of different varieties of a lot of different vegetables and herbs. You have to select ones that are dwarf, that’s probably the best thing or just be selective about which kinds of plants that will stay small naturally. I like these lightweight pots that are out there. This is an old one that seen better days! If you have a deep pot and you don’t wanna fill it all up with potting soil because it gets heavy you can put pots in the bottom of it and then put a little window screening on top of that and then put your soil on top of that because you only need about a foot of soil for most vegetables and herbs to grow well so that would really work well for something like this. And then you’ve got to select your plants so for example I put this little one together this morning, just for you! It’s got rosemary in the front with some lettuce and some parsley in it this is nice because the lettuce of course will eat pretty quickly but the rosemary and parsley will go on all season long and so that’s what’s nice to combine plants that way. This one I’m going to create with a tomato because everybody loves tomatoes! Now this is a cool tomato this is called tidy treats and it’s a cherry tomato that stays dwarf but produces all season long. Most of the patio tomatoes that are out there will only produce for a couple of weeks and they stop this one will produce right up until the fall. So it’s a good one to have right in the center of your pot of course with the potting soil you don’t need any tools you just put your fingers in there get your hands in there and get them a little dirty it’s a really nice feeling and you can keep your tag right there. So you got that in the center then you can put some fun things around the edge. For example some marigolds this’ll work really well they’re nice and colorful these are a smaller signet Marigold and so when you put these in they won’t get too big in the pot and yet they’ll stay a good size so that the tomato doesn’t overwhelm them at the same time. And then maybe you want to have some lettuce with your tomato so this is just some seedling lettuce that they have. This is a looseleaf variety and maybe you’ll put a few of those in there or a couple in there. So the lettuce right now looks like it’s huge right?

Sharon: But you’re gonna have eaten that by the time the tomato…

Charlie: In fact you could start eating it already and eventually that tomato is going to get big so that this lettuce will just kind of fade away over time The tomato will take over and you have some nice marigolds in there too.

Sharon: Perfect!