In the Garden

Sharon: So Charlie things are growing already including those weeds!

Charlie: Yep as soon as it got warm with a little rain up comes the weeds

Sharron: Oh I know.

Charlie: So there's a couple different kinds weeds and you should really jump on them early to keep them under control. There's annual weeds like the chick weed and the pig weed and the lambs quarters and even self sewing Calendula's and Verbena's. The annual flowers you might have. Those the best way and easiest way to control them is to go out there now with a nice sharp hoe and just scrape the soil surface and just cut them right off at the soil surface. You don't want to dig down because that will bring up more weed seeds. If you do that And you do it kind of regularly maybe once a week or so for the month of June then you won't have that many annual weeds for the rest of the season.

Sharon: Oh good!

Charlie: Now the perennial weeds that's another story so the dandelions and the Burdocks and the Quackgrass.

Sharon: Those are tougher!

Charlie: They are, so what I'm doing this year is a little experiment. There was a book written back in the 1970s by Ruth Stout called the 'No Work Garden' and what she did in Connecticut was she put down an 8 inch layer of hay mulch on her garden year-round. She said that smothered the even the perennial weeds. So I'm doing that here and you'll see a few crack quack grass weed seedlings coming up through but the nice thing about this mulch is that you just push it aside and you can pull out the weed pretty easily because the soil was moist underneath it and then just cover it up again. For the pathways what I do is I put down some cardboard mulch or put down some more weed fabric and then I cover it with some hay or straw or some wood chips that way it keeps the perennial weeds really under control.

So the key is is to mulch but also when you're mulching you want to keep that mulch at an 8 inch thick. So you might have to reapply it a couple of times during the growing season.

Sharon: Now do you have to remove that at the end of the year and start over fresh the next year?

Charlie: No just leave it there it will decompose and then in the spring You got to put another layer and you know and we have a lot of hay here in Vermont so why not use it and put it in your garden.

