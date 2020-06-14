Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi are talking tomatoes in this week's In the Garden.

Sharon: Well Charlie it's been a long time coming but I think it's finally warm enough for the tomatoes.

Charlie: Yes it's tomato season. Most people have them in the ground by now and now we have two trellis them. We have to bring them up off the ground.

Sharon: They grow fast!

Charlie: They do grow fast so you got to do it right after you actually plant them. So there's a number of different ways you could do this the first of course is the classic one steak per, with the tomato secured with some Velcro brand plant ties. And the nice thing about that is that if you have a small tomato like a determinant variety this works pretty well, you just have to prune it to keep it to one stem and not get that multiple bushy plant that you normally see. Then there are cages and there's all kinds of cages out there. There's little cages like this, it's very cute!

Sharon: Which seems appropriate when you first put your tomato in.

Charlie: Oh yes but tomatoes grow and the cages don't.

Sharon: So if you made the mistake and you bought a lot of these small cages what can you use them for?

Charlie: So these are best for peppers and egg plants, that size of plant, but not tomato plants.

Sharon: They're going to quickly outgrow that.

Charlie: They'll quickly outgrow them and just fall right over. And there are bigger round tomato cages which are much better for tomatoes but even these if you have a big indeterminate heirloom variety like brandy wine or some thing, I notice by the end of the season they start flopping over and I have to put a stake in them. So that's why I'm going to the one that you're holding right there. Sharon: this is sturdier!

Charlie: Yes it is it's a square tomato cage and it's got an extra leg and it is much sturdier and doesn't tend to flop over. Now if you want to get kind of New Age high tech.

Sharon: Those are fancy!

Charlie: This is one called vertex this is a new one that I have been using for a couple of years. What's nice about this is that it's hexagonal kind of shape to it and it's lightweight aluminum doesn't rust out, very well. It folds up really neatly and you can open up the clips here, so you can just pop it right open and you can open it up and get in there and do whatever you need to do with your tomatoes. Now you also may notice that I have two beds here and they're treated differently.

Sharon: They are.

Charlie: Yes so this one is a traditional put the mulch down around the tomato plants after you plant to prevent those spores from splashing up and starting with your blights and all kinds of leaf diseases. This one I'm trying something called a living mulch. So I'm putting down a whole bunch of seeds that I had just hanging around. Lettuce seed, arugula, micro green mixes all kinds of things basil seeds. Sprinkling it all through here and letting it grow up so it will be a green carpet by the middle of the season and hopefully that will help prevent the disease.

Sharon: OK so now I'm wondering the reason you you get the weeds out is that you don't want them competing with nutrients and water with the tomatoes so if you go ahead and plant something else in there aren't they going to compete?

Charlie: Well with this you're planting a lot of shallow rooted plants. So greens that have very shallow roots so there mining the water and the nutrients right on the top layer of the soil whereas the tomatoes have deep roots they are going deeper and more extensively so they should be fine. We'll have to see!!

