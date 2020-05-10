In the Garden: Dividing Perennials

We did have some great garden weather a few days ago.

A physically distant Sharon and Charlie talk about one of the important tasks for your garden, once the warmer weather returns.

Sharon: Charlie, it's still pretty early in the season but your garden is looking beautiful. Everything's coming up!

Charlie: Yeah everything is blooming, the tulips and the daffodils, and it's also time to do a few gardening chores. And one of them is to divide some of your perennials. But you've got to know which ones to divide when. For example you don't want to be dividing peonies and irises now because of course they're going to bloom soon! You do those more towards the fall. But things that bloom later in the season like the Rudbeckia and the Sedum's and the Astors you want to divide those now. Then there's what we call tried and true perennials were you can divide them anytime!

Sharon: They don't care!

Charlie: They don't care. Day lilies, hostas, and this bee balm. So if you're dividing those types of perennials now you'll see there's two different types. There are clumping perennials in there are spreaders. So for the clippers like this hosta you're going to wanna dig the whole plant out of the ground. By doing that you'll get a real good sense of where the rooots are and how to divide it further.

Sharon: Now do you have to be real careful not to cut the roots or are these pretty sturdy?

Charlie: They are pretty sturdy plants so these are the tried-and-true ones that are really tough plants. Once they're out of the ground you just split it like you're cutting a piece of pie you can cut it in half with your shovel and just go right down into it and then you can cut it another time. So, now you have a nice clump of hosts that you can plant in another location that has similar light conditions and similar soil. Or you get the spreaders like bee balm and Annathra and Canterbury bells these are different kinds of plants that love to spread. You don't have to dig them all up all you need to do just kind of take sections out when they're going places you don't want them to go. Just put the shovel in the ground and dig them right up don't worry if you're going to be cutting a few of the stems as you go.

Sharon: These guys are pretty sturdy.

Charlie: They are very sturdy and so you've got yourself a nice big clump of bee balm.

Sharon: And you can just go plant that someplace else?

Charlie: Yeah planted in a place with similar light conditions soil conditions in fact we did this a couple days ago and they may wilt for a day or so but then they'll bounce right back.