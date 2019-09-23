In the Garden: Harvesting your sunflower seeds

There is nothing like a patch of sunflowers to brighten your garden. Garden expert Charlie Nardozzi shows us how to harvest those delicious seeds.

Sharon Meyer: Charlie, are those rudbeckia or are those little sunflowers?

Charlie Nardozzi: Those are little sunflowers -- that's a new one called Sunbelievable.

Sharon Meyer: Oh, they're cute.

Charlie Nardozzi: Very cute and there are lots of different kinds of sunflowers. They've had a great season but now they're starting to fade a little bit.

Sharon Meyer: The big guys are.

Charlie Nardozzi: The big guys especially. Now if you want to eat sunflower seeds, which a lot of people love, you probably don't want to go with the small multi-headed sunflowers because they have been bred so they don't really produce a lot of seeds.

Sharon Meyer: Those are for cut flowers.