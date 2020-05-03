In the Garden: Navigating Garden Centers During COVID-19

For this week's In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi talk about how to safely shop at garden centers and greenhouses during the pandemic.

Sharon: Charlie we're here! It's garden season again but it's different - it's a lot different now with COVID-19, so there's different rules out there. What have you found out from the area garden centers?

Charlie: Well the gardens are happening and garden centers are opening so yes, we can garden. It's just a little different like you're saying. So, if you are going to go buy some plants this weekend or this week coming up you do have to follow certain rules. The first thing to do would be to call your local garden center or go online and see how they're handling the whole situation. Some of them are just doing curbside pick up.

You can go onto their online store or call them order the plants pay for them over the phone or online, then come at the designated time to pick them up. Others are allowing only 10 people to be in the outdoor garden center at one time that includes employees. So when you go there there may be a line. So we're asking everyone to be patient going in to get your plants and pay for them there. Not all the places are doing that but the ones that are doing that request that you wear a mask, some request you wear gloves, practice social distancing and you kind of move quickly. So be respectful of others people that are waiting to come into the garden center. So come with a list by your things and then leave.

Sharon: Right. Everybody needs to have some patience and you need to be organized you can't just just browse around and take your time. Know what you're coming in for, try to get it and be as efficient as possible. The other thing I'm thinking, Charlie, is so many of us just wait for Memorial Day weekend and then just mob in all at once. That would be kind of a nightmare this season so it's not a bad idea to go in a little bit early and then try to take care of these transplants yourself you know before it's ready to actually put them out in the ground. So how if you're trying to go in a little bit early get your plants before the big rush how can you take care of them so that they're still alive when it comes time to put them in the ground?

Charlie: Yes well one of the first things to do is go on the off, if you can do this of course, go on then the less busy times of day or the days of the week. When there's less people there then it'll be easier to be shopping. But also you can buy a lot of these little seedlings and you can bring them home and put them in a place that's bright but not direct sun. Water them, check them every day for watering. If they seem to be outgrowing their pots you might have to re-pot them into a pot one size larger but you can hold them as long as they're not drying out and so in a couple of weeks when you're ready to be put in the ground they will be okay.

Sharon: You'll be ready to have them. All right so basically we need to be organized we all want to get out there and garden and then this year it's going to be even more important than ever. To have a nice garden going so good luck to everybody!

Charlie: Good luck and call in advance!

Sharon:That's right call your local garden center before you go. Find out what they want.