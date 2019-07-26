In the Garden: Visit to Pleasant View Gardens

Flower gardens are at their peak right about now. Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi visit Pleasant View Gardens in Loudon, New Hampshire, where Proven Winners are on display.

Sharon Meyer: Charlie, this place is not only gorgeous, it is so inspiring. It makes me think I can do this.

Charlie Nardozzi: Yes, it's like Disneyland for flowers. It's amazing. And there are all these different kinds of flowers here, like the ones we're holding here. And we're at Pleasant View Greenhouses -- this is in Loudon, New Hampshire, not too far away. And you probably know them best by the brand that they sell, which is Proven Winners brand.

Sharon Meyer: I see this tag in greenhouses all over Vermont.

Charlie Nardozzi: All over Vermont, and all over the country too -- they ship all over the place. They have annuals and perennials and shrubs, all kinds of plants, and you can come see them in their full glory, right here with their two-acre demonstration gardens. They have all different kinds of plants growing in pots -- new varieties, combinations, and they have vignettes too.

Sharon Meyer: I like the vignettes because you can really picture how you might put all of these things together and make your own backyard look nice.

Charlie Nardozzi: Yes, it's great, because they give you some examples. Like, say you have a mailbox -- no one knows what to do around a mailbox -- they give you a little example of how you can take maybe 20 plants and create a beautiful little vignette of a garden there. Or maybe it's a little window box you are trying to grow, or maybe a wall. So, they give you lots of different ways to get ideas, and not only ideas of what to grow there but the different combinations that will work.

Sharon Meyer: The color combinations and the texture combinations are really interesting to see.

Charlie Nardozzi: Yes, it's almost overwhelming. They have probably over 100 pots of different combinations of cascading plants and tall plants and ones with different leaf shapes and colors. And they have single flowers and double flowers, and then they have these huge towers of flowers that just knocks you over.

So if you are looking for a place to go, come here to Pleasant View Greenhouses starting August 8th, right through the whole summer and into the fall. It's free. You can just come in and walk around the two-acre gardens. They have lots of signs so you can take notes of the varieties that you like, then you can put them into your garden this year, or maybe even next year.

Sharon Meyer: Or just come down and enjoy it.

Charlie Nardozzi: You can do that too.

