In the Garden: Zinnias

Gardens are in their full glory these days, but if you think your garden could use a little color this time of year, Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi are going to suggest that zinnias might be just what you need!

Sharon Meyer: Zinnias! I think they are my favorite! I have lots of favorites though!

Charlie Nardozzi: This is one of the best annual flowers to grow for late summer because starting in August, they start blooming until right up until frost! And you have all of these different types!

Sharon Meyer: You have a lot of different varieties all mixed in here.

Charlie Nardozzi: Yes, you can get everything from the small little "Thumbelinas," which are small, little flowers on smaller little plants that are very dainty, all the way up to these huge "Benary Giants!"

Sharon Meyer: Look at these ones, they are gorgeous!

Charlie Nardozzi: They are monster flowers! You can get single flowers and you can get double flowers. If you have powdery mildew, which is an issue in some gardens, you can grow a series called "Oklahoma," which is resistant to powdery mildew disease.

Sharon Meyer: Nice!

Charlie Nardozzi: And there is an award-winning one called "Zowie Yellow Flame." It has a big name for a small flower! Haha! But it's really beautiful. And you can get all different varieties. There is a white one called "Polar Bear," and there is another one called "Candy Stripe."

So the beautiful thing about zinnias is that you can start a whole bunch of them, and then you can grow them close together. That's what I like to do in a bed like this.

They need full sun, well-drained soil, give them some compost and keep them well-watered. And that's about it!

One of the best things to do with zinnias is to cut them and bring them indoors. The way to cut your flowers is to go down on the stem and cut right above a set of leaves. Then once you cut it, you want to recut it indoors in a vase underwater and it will last up to a week.

Sharon Meyer: Now, will this grow more flowers?

Charlie Nardozzi: Exactly. There will be new flower buds coming up here and you will keep the birds, butterflies and the bees happy because they love these flowers as much as we do!