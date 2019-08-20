Incident involving suicidal man closes roads, rail lines in NH

A man is safe after literally being talked off a ledge in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The incident just before 8 a.m. Tuesday shut down roads and rail lines.

Police say they got a call about a man on the railroad bridge threatening to jump. Emergency crews arrived and began negotiating with him.

They closed Main Street between Jarvis Hill Road and Plains Road. Officials also contacted the railroad service to ensure trains wouldn't come through.

Police were able to convince the man to walk off the bridge and get treatment.