Should there be cameras in Burlington's public spaces?

Burlington Police say there will be more boots on the ground in the city this summer.

While recent violence in Battery and Roosevelt Parks has been a cause for concern, issues at City Hall Park remain on Police radar.

Last Fall, a tense stand-off with a man after he ended up in City Hall Park with a knife. Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo has called the park an overwhelmingly safe place.

But there have been complaints to police about sexual harassment and public urination. The park is also an everyday gathering place for some of the cities homeless population.

Police say they will be increasing patrols in the area, addressing public drinking and disorder.

"Our neighbors obviously have noted that City Hall Park has some issues with people who enjoy it in ways that prevent other people from enjoying it. And we are in the process of addressing that as the summer comes upon us and we have more officers on foot in the location. We will be ensuring people are using the park in ways that maximize all of our neighbors ability to use that park," said Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad.

When asked about cameras in public spaces, Deputy Chief Murad said it's an idea he would like to explore to help build cases after the fact.

"I think that cameras when used in invasive surveillance modes give people pause, and that's natural and understandable. But when used as tools to help add evidence after the fact, I think that they are very helpful," Murad said.