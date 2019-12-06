Increasing need forces cuts to senior programs

Monday through Friday, 550 meals are delivered to seniors in Grafton County, New Hampshire, alone through the Meals on Wheels program. But that program, like many throughout the region, is seeing increasing need which is forcing tough decisions. Our Adam Sullivan reports.

Dessert is no longer on the menu at the Upper Valley Senior Center. The slight change, which came as a disappointment to some, will save the facility an estimated $43,000 a year.

"We do not want to reduce services, so that means we have to look at new ways to increase revenues and also ways to cut expenses as much as possible," said Kathleen Vasconcelos of the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council.

Dessert had also been dropped from the meals that are packaged and shipped daily through the Meals on Wheels program.

Officials say it comes down to the bottom line. There simply isn't enough money to cover the costs, partially because over the last two years, Grafton County alone has seen a 20% increase in need.

"Last year, we served more Meals on Wheels than ever before," Vasconcelos said. "More than 149,000 agency-wide."

New Hampshire, like Vermont, has one of the oldest populations in the country. To save on health care costs, there's been an increasing push to have seniors age at home. Volunteers come in daily to help transport the meals to the clients. And in some respects, they're also caregivers.

"I feel it's really important to check on them. We are the only people they see, some of these people, that they see all day long," said Joan Decato, a volunteer.

New Hampshire's Health and Human Services Department pays for part of the Meals on Wheels program using state and federal dollars. But some lawmakers say that funding has not increased proportionally with the higher demand.

"I mean if we are having someone stay in a county nursing home or otherwise paying for their care at home, that costs more money," said Rep. Sharon Nordgren, D-Hanover.

"It does come with a cost. There are cost savings on the other end because they are not in assisted living facilities and nursing homes and facilities like that. But there is an increase in cost because we are serving more people than ever before," Vasconcelos said.

As the meals head out to those people every day, the importance of the program is seen firsthand by the people behind the wheel.

"They are grateful, they are very grateful," Decato said.

Legislation is in the works in New Hampshire to increase funding for Meals on Wheels by $450,000. However, advocates of the program say it also relies on the community's support, both financially and through its volunteers.