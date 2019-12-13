Independent report finds VGS pipeline ‘generally’ in compliance

Vermont Gas is calling the results of an independent investigation into the construction of its Addison County pipeline a vindication, but critics say it's a sham.

The Public Utilities Commission ordered the investigation after opponents claimed the 41-mile pipeline was not engineered and built properly and poses and ongoing safety risk.

The independent investigation concluded the pipeline is generally in compliance with state and federal requirements.

"We are pleased the independent investigator agrees that our pipeline was designed and engineered safely. Right now our focus is working with the parties to move forward," said VGS' Beth Parent.

The report did find some faults and the matter is still before the Public Utilities Commission, which plans to hear more testimony.

Activists fought to stop construction of the pipeline in part because it sustains reliance on fossil fuels. They say the independent investigation contradicts what they call mountains of evidence of the company's failure to comply with safety standards.

