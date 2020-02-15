Roof of indoor horse arena collapses in Milton

A family business in Milton is trying to stay open after their insulated, indoor horse arena collapsed on Monday.

Wanda and Bruce Combs, owners of Hillcrest Stables say the arena's ceiling caved in when they were trying to remove snow.

"My husband was outside, on a ladder pulling snow," said Wanda Combs, "and within seconds the indoor went. My husband went flying and I went running down the hallway trying to get away from the pressure, so we were pretty close to it, it happened during our morning chores."

No animals, or people were inside the arena at the time. There were no injuries. After the incident, the Hillcrest Stables community responded to help.

"I immediately texted Wanda and I said 'what's going on' and that's when I was told what happened," said Ashley Rae, who boards her two horses at Hillcrest, "I couldn't leave work, but everybody rallied up here."

"By the time I got here, the community that Hillcrest has, everybody was up here helping." said Kyla Drew, who also boards her horse there, "When the indoor collapsed a bunch of insulation got blown in, horses can't breathe that in, we had to clean out all the stalls, everything on this end and on the other side was cleared out, swept out."

The Comb's say the indoor arena is covered by insurance, partly because it is the cornerstone of their farm.

"Without that indoor arena we don't have a farm, we don't have a business," said Wanda Combs.

The family is still waiting to hear how much their insurance will cover before they can start the re-building process.