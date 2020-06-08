Indoor restaurants reopen, loosened travel restrictions start Monday

Vermonters will now be able to eat inside a restaurant for the first time in nearly three months.

Vermont's restaurants and bars can open inside seating starting Monday.

There must be distance between tables, customers must call ahead, disposable menus and only 25 percent of the legal capacity.

Local city leaders are also able to pass stricter guidelines for their own town.

Also starting Monday, interstate travel is being opened to and from New England and New York counties with 400 or fewer active COVID-19 cases.

However, visitors must register with Sara Alert to get daily reminders from the Vermont Department of Health.

Governor Phil Scott will hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m.

He'll likely talk about the new indoor restaurant seating and travel guidelines for Vermont.

He has said if positive trends continue, quarantine requirements will be further eased in the coming weeks.

