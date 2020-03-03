Infected DHMC employee attended White River Jct. social event

Dartmouth College officials say the Dartmouth-Hitchcock employee who tested positive for Corvid-19, attended a social event in White River Junction Friday.

Officials Tuesday said in an email to the Dartmouth community that the employee attended a gathering put on by the Tuck School of Business. They say that all of those who have been in contact with the individual have been notified and that there are no Dartmouth students considered to be close contacts.

New Hampshire health officials Monday confirmed that the employee had tested positive, the first case reported in the state. They say the individual showed symptoms of fever or respiratory illness after travel to Italy and was tested on Saturday. They have since been confined to their home.

Dartmouth officials have said they plan to announce later this week the possible cancellation of some spring-term travel programs because of the global epidemic.

