Infections rise among young in NH, Catholic schools to reopen

Public health officials are closely monitoring an increase in the number of children and young adults testing positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire.

From June 8 to July 8, the number of positive tests among people under age 30 increased 22% from 1,030 to 1,255, compared to a 16% increase among older residents.

Patricia Tilley from the Division of Public Health said Thursday that officials are watching those numbers very carefully given trends happening in the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Manchester says the state's Catholic schools will reopen to classroom instruction this fall.

