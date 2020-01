On Thursday, there will be an update regarding the long-awaited CityPlace in Burlington.

Often referred to as the pit, CityPlace is a long-delayed and modified project scheduled for downtown Burlington.

Tied up in legal battles and changes, residents tell us they're worried it's never going to be finished.

There are two informational meetings on Thursday to share what's next for the plans and answer questions.

Those meetings are at noon and 7 p.m. at city hall.