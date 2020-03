An inmate at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Clinton County Health department says that inmate plus seven community members are now confirmed cases, as of March 25, 2020. Seventy-nine residents are in quarantine without symptoms and thirteen are isolated because of symptoms or positive test results. We're told more are also self-quarantining or self-isolating based on general recommendations.