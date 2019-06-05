Inmate at Vermont prison died of natural causes

An autopsy has found that a 57-year-old inmate died of natural causes at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.

The Vermont Health Department released the death certificate Wednesday for Brian DeGuise, of Burlington, who died May 20.

The autopsy found that DeGuise suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and obesity.

DeGuise had been housed in the prison's general population.

DeGuise was a federally detained inmate who had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since Nov. 29.

At the time of DeGuise's death, the Department of Corrections said an investigation was planned.

