Inmate recently transferred to Vermont tests positive for COVID-19

A Vermont inmate has the coronavirus.

He's at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland.

Authorities say he was transferred here from Florida and when he arrived he was exhibiting symptoms.

The prison enacted its protocols immediately.

The man is receiving treatment in a negative pressure room at the facility.

No one else there has tested positive.

In early April, there was an outbreak at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town. Forty-five inmates there tested positive for the disease.