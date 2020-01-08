Inmates take plea deals, admit to planning attack against prison guard

Two inmates who were part of a planned attack of a prison guard in Southern Vermont are now taking plea deals.

Arthur Crandall and Logan Wheeler pleaded guilty to assault charges.

In November, inmates at Southern State Correctional Facility passed around a coded note.

Inmates who were supposed to lock themselves into their cells did not, and jumped a guard and another prisoner instead.

They stabbed the two with improvised metal and plastic knives and hit them with socks stuffed with bar soap.

Those two people were not seriously hurt.

A third inmate Dakota Gardner pleaded not guilty for being part of the attack.

He is known for crimes like mailing threats to the president and governor, and for nearly strangling a teenage inmate.