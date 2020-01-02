Inside Darn Tough's big expansion plans

Darn Tough Vermont, the maker of distinctive all-weather outdoor socks, is moving forward with a major expansion announced last month that will move some of its operations to Waterbury and bring on hundreds of new workers.

One thread at a time, tens of thousands of socks get produced at the Darn Tough Vermont headquarters in Northfield.

"Every single pair is made right here in Vermont." said the company's Brooke Kaplan.

The popular sock company known for its lifetime guarantee is starting off the new decade with two different expansions, all while keeping production and offices in the Green Mountain State.

"Quite simply, we wouldn't want to do our business anywhere else, we wouldn't want to make our socks anywhere else," Kaplan said.

The headquarters will stay in Northfield with the finishing operation moving down the road to the Nantanna Mill. "That's where we do our final inspecting, the washing, the drying, the boarding and the packaging," Kaplan said.

And up the interstate in Waterbury, Darn Tough offices and manufacturing space will take over the former Green Mountain Coffee building, bringing new opportunity to the town.

"When coffee roasters started to move some of their production facilities away from here it left a hole, and having a company like Darn Tough come into the community is very exciting," said Waterbury Town Manager Bill Shepeluk.

Darn Tough currently employs more than 300 people. After the multi-million renovations are done, it plans to employ a total of 500. And as the new year raises Vermont's minimum wage to about $11 an hour, Darn Tough is going a step further, raising its base pay to $15 an hour.

"We want to invest in our people and we stand behind our people. We want to attract the best," Kaplan said.

Made in the Green Mountains with plans to stay.

