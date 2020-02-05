Inside Pete Buttigieg's Granite State ground game

We are just six days out from New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary and the campaigns are in high gear trying to win your vote. Our Adam Sullivan was with the Pete Buttigieg campaign Wednesday, where staffers told him they are already starting to see a swell of support coming off the strong showing in Iowa. And they say that has kicked the last stages of the campaign into high gear.

It was almost like a pep talk before a big game. Pete Buttigieg volunteers gathered in the campaign's Manchester office before hitting the road to canvass.

"Post-Iowa we have seen a flood of volunteers. They want to come out now that they have seen the momentum," said Victoria Williams, the state director.

Despite the chaos in Iowa over the results, Buttigieg claimed victory early on. And while the official totals are not in yet, it appears the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, walked away with the most delegates.

The focus is now on New Hampshire, the first primary state.

"In New Hampshire, we have 75 staff, 65 of which are devoted directly to voter contact. We have 15 offices," Williams said.

And like Iowa, a campaign's ground game in New Hampshire plays a big role, helping to get out the vote and sway the undecided.

Arthur Conover is a volunteer from Maine who has been helping out for about a month.

"Six days a week in the office just making calls, knocking on doors. It's been a really great experience," Conover said.

Campaign officials say volunteers knocked on tens of thousands of doors last weekend alone and will continue to do so leading up to the Feb. 11 vote.

"We are excited to put in the work," Williams said. "We are excited to have these conversations with voters on the doors in New Hampshire and really spread that message."

A message that clearly resonated in Iowa and one that supporters are happy to spread.

"He really, I think, embodies the pragmatic progressivism that is what I think the country needs right now," Conover said.

Of course, it is up to the candidates to make their pitch directly to voters, as well. They will all get that opportunity this Friday when they once again take to the debate stage.