Inside Vermont's drug recognition expert training program

To help prepare for the potential of more impaired drivers on the road, Vermont is adding specially-trained officers to spot drugged drivers. Our Dom Amato found out what goes into training drug recognition experts, what they're testing for, and why it's not only police who learn the skills.

"It's a very unique skill set that these men and women possess," said Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.

In 2019, deadly crashes involved 15 suspected drugged drivers and five suspected drunk drivers. As drug-related fatalities begin to outpace alcohol-related fatalities, officials are working to certify new drug recognition experts, or DREs.

"It's critically important. It saves lives," said Colchester Police Lt. James Roy, a DRE course manager leading a class of 14 through 30 sessions discussing various skills. "Ranging from human physiology to understanding drug categories to understanding about how drugs are in our society in terms of traffic safety and motor vehicle issues."

DREs bring a suspect back to the station. There, they go through a 12-step process that includes evaluating blood pressure, pupil dilation and checking vital signs.

And it's not only cops being certified. "How better to learn what the experts have to say than to actually take the same class," said Addison County State's Attorney Dennis Wygmans. He says the DRE assessments are extremely accurate and he went through the two-week course to learn more about the rise in DUI drug cases.

The number of DRE evaluations rose from 263 in 2017 to 363 in 2018. In 2019 the number is at least 375.

Officials say its hard to pinpoint the reason for the increase, but toxicology results show that most drugged drivers are high on marijuana. And for now, Secretary Flynn says DREs are the best way to identify them. "Until there are other tools that come our way for roadside -- which hopefully they're out there and hopefully they'll come to Vermont in the not so distant future -- this will remain an important tool no matter what else we have," he said.

Law enforcement will finish their field certification training in Arizona to hone their skills before returning to Vermont

