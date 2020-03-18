Inside WCAX News: Same commitment; new safety practices

As the number of coronavirus cases rises across the country and in Vermont, our local, state and federal leaders want everyone to self-isolate, practice social distancing when you have to be out and work from home when possible. Unfortunately in many industries, there are people who have to go to the office, hospital, police barracks, or in our case, the Channel 3 News station.

That may have you wondering how we can bring you the news if we're isolated from you and from many of our own colleagues. It's a new smaller, sanitized world in there, but extremely focused and dedicated to bringing you the news you need to stay safe and informed. Our Celine McArthur gives you a look inside. Watch the video to see.