Inside the Vt. Supreme Court's ruling on Lamoille County hydro dams

Environmental advocates are celebrating a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court enforcing water quality regulations related to three Lamoille County hydroelectric dams.

The court overturned an earlier Environmental Court ruling against state regulators and that Morrisville Water and Light must follow flow rates and other permit requirments imposed by the Agency of Natural Resources when it comes to operating the dams.

Roger Garrity spoke with the Vermont Law School's Jim Murphy about the significance of the ruling in the long-runnning case.

