Inside the cooperative effort that cleaned up Ticklednaked Pond

For the first time in history, a Vermont pond has been removed from the state's impaired water list. Our Adam Sullivan traveled to Ticklednaked Pond in Ryegate to find out how a state and local partnership got it done.

As waves lap against the shore at Ticklenaked Pond, a paddle boarder takes his dog for a quick trip around the watershed.

"We've just been to town and it was hot and we stopped in for a quick swim," said Randy Whales of Newbury.

But swimming conditions here haven't always been ideal. "You could probably only see six to 12 inches in front of your face," said Oliver Pierson with the Vt. Department of Conservation.

There was also a problem with phosphorous levels caused largely by area farms, which can lead to toxic algae blooms. About ten years ago a plan was set in motion to clean up the pond. Aluminum was injected into the water to bind with the phosphorous sediment already there.

"And the combination of that aluminum treatment and the interventions in the watershed led to tangible and significant increases in water quality," Pierson said.

The interventions included moving cows off nearby pastures and working with area farmers to improve their practices.

"Fixing issues with barn yard runoff, fixing issues with manure pits and how they manage waste," said the DEC's Danielle Owczarski.

And local residents like Sally Wilson with the Ticklenaked Pond Lake Association have also been doing their part. "We've been fixing driveways, putting in culverts, using rain barrels, building rain gardens, doing lake shore planting," said Wilson. She does weekly water quality checks. "It's just a visual check. If I see something, I might take a picture of it and add it to my report."

For the last five years the reports have been good enough to take the pond off the state's impaired water list. Ticklenaked's small size helped. "Each lake is kind of like a snowflake. They are all very different. This is a very small watershed with one main river," said Owczarski.

There are a handful of rivers and lakes throughout the Green Mountains still working on mitigation plans. "Lake Carmi in Franklin County, Lake Memphremagog, Lake Champlain -- those are a few lakes where we have TMDL's {Total Maximum Daily Load}, lakes that are impaired, and there are a few others," Pierson said.

But this pond is the first to get off that list. Pleasant news to those who enjoy it regularly. "It's nice to have water where you live that's close by and clean enough to swim in. Very important," Whales said.

