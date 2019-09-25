Insight into the impeachment inquiry

A rough transcript of President Trump's July phone call with the leader of Ukraine was released on Wednesday. That's the call that led House Democrats to formally launch impeachment proceedings against the president.

The partial transcript shows the president suggested Ukraine investigate the Biden family. Trump added in the call that the attorney general and the president's personal lawyer would follow-up.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her impeachment inquiry announcement on Tuesday before seeing the partial transcript or hearing from the whistleblower. Before this, she had been reluctant to pursue impeachment, despite calls from within her own party.

Our Galen Ettlin spoke with UVM Political Science Professor Lisa Holmes to get some insight and analysis into what's happened. Watch the video for the full interview.

