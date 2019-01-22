Inslee tests presidential waters in New Hampshire

The field of Democratic candidates hoping to win their party's nomination for president keeps growing. And with New Hampshire's first in the nation status, all roads to the White House lead through the Granite State.

One of those candidates, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, stopped at Dartmouth College Tuesday. He spoke to a relatively small crowd on campus, but the event is only a sign of things the come.

The 2020 presidential primary in New Hampshire is a full year away but the campaigning has already begun. Inslee is one of a handful of Democratic candidates vying for the party's nomination for president. Others include Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro.

Inslee is focusing on climate and the economy.

"I'm a governor. I'm a person who has been an executive leader of a state that has been one of the most successful and has the best economy in the United States," Inslee said.

Many of the candidates have already made stops in the Granite State, the first state to cast ballots in the 2020 primary elections.

"I'm excited about it," said Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire. "It's great for New Hampshire and it is great for the process."

Kuster says she is impressed with the diversity of the field early on and says she has received calls from multiple candidates, though she declined to offer names.

"We've talked at length," Kuster said. "I've told them about our grassroots campaign style, about house parties and town halls."

"Even a year out, the slate of candidates who have already declared is going to call for a very exciting primary," said Gigi Gunderson, a sophomore.

Dartmouth College is a popular stop for the Democrats. And experts say energizing the younger vote could be the key to a candidates' success in New Hampshire.

"I'm looking for someone who is authentic," Gunderson said. "I'm looking for a candidate who is not so rigorously poll-tested. I wanted a candidate who truly believes that what they are doing is the best way to move forward."

Of course, there are still some prominent Democrats who have not yet announced if they will be running for president. Notably, former Vice President Joe Biden and, of course, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who did very well in New Hampshire during his unsuccessful run for the nomination in 2016.