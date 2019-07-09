Instagram unveils new tools to target bullies

Instagram user Lola Aloia has seen many of her friends targeted by cyberbullies.

"It's not anything they're saying to the face but it is mean and it does affect people," Aloia said.

To combat cyberbullying, Instagram has released a feature that asks users "Are you sure you want to post this?" when they type something that could be considered rude or mean.

Instagram said, "In early tests of this feature we have found that it encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful once they have had a chance to reflect."

According to the Pew Research Center, 59 percent of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online.

"Hiding behind either a computer screen or the screen of your phone, you as a user may feel emboldened to do and say things that you wouldn't do face to face with somebody else. That's a problem for not just for Instagram but for any social network," said Dan Ackerman, the senior managing editor at CNET and CBS Interactive.

Instagram is also testing a new feature called Restrict that prevents comments from bullies showing up in a user's feed without the bullies knowing that they're being restricted.

Instagram came up with the feature after teens told them they were concerned blocking or reporting a bully outright would make their situation worse.

"The person on the receiving end may get more incensed and basically come back at you twice as hard," Ackerman said.

Aloia hopes Instagram's steps can make a difference.

"They're the ones that have the platform and if they can stop it then they should," she should.

Testing of the Restrict feature begins later this month.

Twitter is also tackling hate speech. The social media platform announced Tuesday it is expanding its rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion.