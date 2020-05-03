Popular insurance company commercial star moves to Vermont

You may be familiar with the very popular LiMu Emu commercials by Liberty Mutual Insurance.

One of the stars of that commercial now calls Vermont Home and no, it's not the Emu.

David Hoffman plays Doug the detective in those commercials.

Hoffman has been in several other commercials and has had roles in movies like Beerfest and guest spots in TV shows such as Modern Family.

After 2 decades in California, the Boston University grad and his wife moved to Northern Vermont last September.

He says he left to escape the energy and fast paced lifestyle.

Scott Fleishman spoke with David recently from my home to his. We talked about his decision to move to Vermont, those LiMu Emu commercials and life in quarantine.

David Hoffman: "I just felt that kind of creatively, a bit freed up, because a lot of times I would be thinking, okay let me work on something today, 'You know something's filming somewhere without me. I'm really frustrated about it.' I could get out of my own way and now I just feel like, just do it. Do whatever you're thinking about. Have fun. Make fun stuff."

Scott Fleishman: "Of all the places to escape to, why northern Vermont?"

David Hoffman: "Great question. I think anybody who lives here probably knows the answer. It's gorgeous and I think the things that were starting to really get to me in L.A. were there is just people everywhere and there's concrete everywhere. There's noise and there's lights. I just wanted to feel real and then we found this place in Vermont and we came and visited at the end of June and it was just love at first sight."

Scott Fleishman: "You've been in commercials that have been on during the Super Bowl, but I think most people now know you and maybe not know you, because you're wearing so much make-up and costume, but yeah, this thing has taken off."

David Hoffman: "I actually stopped doing commercials for four years I was like, 'I don't want to do them anymore, they're sell-y, they're not interesting. I hate the auditions.' I remember I told my agent, it was 2018 November, that's right around when they start auditioning for the Super Bowl commercials. I said if there's a really funny Super Bowl commercial, I'd audition for it. It happened to be that day, we were having lunch he said, they're auditioning for something today, let me see if I can get you in and he showed me the description and it literally said, what it is. Like, it'd be you and an emu. I'm interested. When we were filming it, something felt right and it just felt like this is so weird that it might just work and then it's working."

Scott Fleishman: "Is he demanding on the set?"

David Hoffman: "I'm going to be really honest. You know, I've really worked on myself the last few years and tried to put my ego aside, and I think I've done a really good job at that, there are moments however, when I'm reminded who the star of the campaign is and that I'm there to support him. To be honest, there's three of them that we work with and they're all girls and they're playing guys. I think we've established that LiMu's a guy and so when we really are together, I may sound crazy, but there's little chemistry there and we're starting to get to know each other and there's one named Beaker that I work with a lot and we're never in the car together physically, which is probably good thing, but when we're out in the open like it's actually kind of exciting. They're like dinosaurs these emus up close and like birds are evolved dinosaurs and they're like scaley, kind of move around like a raptor and it's cool you're with a wild animal."

Hoffman says there are new LiMu Emu and Doug Commercials airing over the coming weeks, they were filmed before the pandemic