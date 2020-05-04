Interim leader: All Vermont state colleges will reopen this fall

The interim chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges says all campuses will open this fall after legislative leaders have expressed willingness to support the college system.

The news ends uncertainty about Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College’s Randolph campus.

Sophie Zdatny was appointed interim leader after former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding resigned last week.

Spaulding stepped down following outcry over his proposal to close the two campuses of Northern Vermont University and the technical college’s Randolph campus because of added financial problems from the coronavirus pandemic.

